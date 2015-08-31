BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Aurobindo Pharmaceutical gains 2.6 pct
** Gets U.S. FDA approval for Raloxifene Hydrochloride tablet
** Had received the regulator's nod for 3 more drugs earlier in August
** Citi reiterates Aurobindo as its top pick; says large pipeline, clean regulatory slate, above average U.S. margins imply high leverage to the faster drug approval environment
** Expects consensus upgrades to continue on the stock ($1 = 65.2050 Indian rupees) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain