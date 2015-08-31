** Macquarie cuts NSE index Dec target to 8,700 from 9,600 citing delay in earnings recovery

** Barclays reduces NSE target to 9,642 from 10,219

** Ambit cuts BSE index target to 28,000 from 32,000; adds there is a risk for the index dropping to 22,000

** Says the combination of a weak banking system, real estate and Narendra Modi determined to reset how domestic economy works makes India risky

** India's Modi accepts defeat on contentious land decree, will change law

** India and Taiwan are the only two markets in Emerging Asia ex China to yet see FII capitulation

** India has seen FII sales for 3 out of last 4 months so far, exchange data shows

** However, most agree India remains in a sweet spot among EMs due to crude oil slump, ongoing reforms

** Citi stays positive, maintains target of 32,200 on the BSE index

