BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Macquarie cuts NSE index Dec target to 8,700 from 9,600 citing delay in earnings recovery
** Barclays reduces NSE target to 9,642 from 10,219
** Ambit cuts BSE index target to 28,000 from 32,000; adds there is a risk for the index dropping to 22,000
** Says the combination of a weak banking system, real estate and Narendra Modi determined to reset how domestic economy works makes India risky
** India's Modi accepts defeat on contentious land decree, will change law
** India and Taiwan are the only two markets in Emerging Asia ex China to yet see FII capitulation
** India has seen FII sales for 3 out of last 4 months so far, exchange data shows
** However, most agree India remains in a sweet spot among EMs due to crude oil slump, ongoing reforms
** Citi stays positive, maintains target of 32,200 on the BSE index
