Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
BANGALORE, August 31 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33600 ICS-201(B22mm) 34100 ICS-102(B22mm) 25200 ICS-103(23mm) 26500 ICS-104(24mm) 29900 ICS-202(26mm) 34300 ICS-105(26mm) 29300 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30600 ICS-105(27mm) 34600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30400 ICS-105MMA(27) 31500 ICS-105PHR(28) 35100 ICS-105(28mm) 32400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33500 ICS-105(29mm) 33100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34400 ICS-105(30mm) 33000 ICS-105(31mm) 34100 ICS-106(32mm) 35100 ICS-107(34mm) 42500
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12