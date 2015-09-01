BRIEF-Cayman Tung Ling unit raises stake in Hong Kong-based firm to 100 percent
* Says co' unit Piyo Piyo (Samoa) International Co Ltd buys 4.1 million shares of Hong Kong-based firm at $4.1 million, raising stake in it to 100 percent
Sept 1 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co Ltd
* Plans to invest 500 million yuan ($78.53 million) to set up a unit in Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Uohpfg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3671 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says co' unit Piyo Piyo (Samoa) International Co Ltd buys 4.1 million shares of Hong Kong-based firm at $4.1 million, raising stake in it to 100 percent
* Krzysztof Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)