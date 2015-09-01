** NSE Bank index falls 1.5 pct heading towards its lowest close in nearly 1-1/2 week

** Yes Bank falls 2.4 pct, HDFC Bank falls 2 pct while Indusind Bank down 1.5 pct

** HDFC Bank cuts base rate by 35 bps to 9.35 pct from Sept 1 - media reports

** After this cut most banks base rates are 35-65 bps higher than HDFC Bank and they will have to take some hit on NIMs if they match it - Analysts

** Separately, Punjab National Bank falls 2.3 pct after Fitch downgrades viability rating by one notch to 'bb'

** IDBI Bank, down 1.3 pct, is also vulnerable to a downgrade given deterioration in the stressed asset ratio, Fitch adds