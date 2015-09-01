BRIEF-BASF India March-qtr profit falls 46 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 787.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 12.53 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2quYUS0) Further company coverage:
** NSE Bank index falls 1.5 pct heading towards its lowest close in nearly 1-1/2 week
** Yes Bank falls 2.4 pct, HDFC Bank falls 2 pct while Indusind Bank down 1.5 pct
** HDFC Bank cuts base rate by 35 bps to 9.35 pct from Sept 1 - media reports
** After this cut most banks base rates are 35-65 bps higher than HDFC Bank and they will have to take some hit on NIMs if they match it - Analysts
** Separately, Punjab National Bank falls 2.3 pct after Fitch downgrades viability rating by one notch to 'bb'
** IDBI Bank, down 1.3 pct, is also vulnerable to a downgrade given deterioration in the stressed asset ratio, Fitch adds (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)