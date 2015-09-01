BRIEF-BASF India March-qtr profit falls 46 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 787.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 12.53 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2quYUS0) Further company coverage:
** Price insensitive selling can be an overhang on stocks with high FII ownership amid redemptions, weakening currency pegs - Credit Suisse
** FIIs have been sellers of shares for the last 3 out of 4 months but India is still a bit away from witnessing capitulation like its emerging asia rivals
** At its peak, FII overweight was a three standard deviation event versus mean - Citi. FII ownership of top stocks remains high at about 20 pct, according to Goldman
** Adds wide swing in trade balances due to fall in commodity prices is hurting capital flows; oil exporters are likely now selling holdings - Credit Suisse
** Says some of the recent selling has been driven by redemptions and countries looking to maintain their USD peg
** Authorities defend currency pegs
** Indian stocks with high FII ownership include Hexaware Technologies and Exide Industries
** Also, brokers slash India's targets citing delay in earnings recovery while its GDP growth slowed by more than expected in the quarter to June
