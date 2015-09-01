** Price insensitive selling can be an overhang on stocks with high FII ownership amid redemptions, weakening currency pegs - Credit Suisse

** FIIs have been sellers of shares for the last 3 out of 4 months but India is still a bit away from witnessing capitulation like its emerging asia rivals

** At its peak, FII overweight was a three standard deviation event versus mean - Citi. FII ownership of top stocks remains high at about 20 pct, according to Goldman

** Adds wide swing in trade balances due to fall in commodity prices is hurting capital flows; oil exporters are likely now selling holdings - Credit Suisse

** Says some of the recent selling has been driven by redemptions and countries looking to maintain their USD peg

** Authorities defend currency pegs

** Indian stocks with high FII ownership include Hexaware Technologies and Exide Industries

(bit.ly/1PI5sPX)

** Also, brokers slash India's targets citing delay in earnings recovery while its GDP growth slowed by more than expected in the quarter to June

