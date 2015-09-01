BRIEF-Overseas Chinese Town Asia Holdings appoints new chairman
* Yao Jun has resigned as chairman of board, an executive director
Sep 1 (Reuters) Japan Logistics Fund Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Jul 31, 2015 ended Jan 31, 2015 to Jan 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.07 9.42 7.55 7.59
(-24.9 pct ) (+35.1 pct ) (+6.7 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Operating 3.60 5.86 3.97 3.92
(-38.6 pct ) (+65.9 pct ) (+10.3 pct ) (-1.4 pct ) Recurring 3.21 5.46 3.52 3.52
(-41.2 pct ) (+75.6 pct ) (+9.7 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 3.21 5.46 3.52 3.52
(-41.2 pct ) (+75.6 pct ) (+9.7 pct ) (0.0 pct ) EPS 3,866 yen 6,573 yen 4,000 yen 4,000 yen Div 3,866 yen 3,900 yen 4,000 yen 4,000 yen
* Yao Jun has resigned as chairman of board, an executive director
By Christina Martin May 4 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, with the Philippines posting its highest close since September 2016, buoyed by mining stocks after the ouster of the country's environment minister over her anti-mining advocacy. Philippine lawmakers ended a 10-month crusade by Environment Secretary Regina Lopez on Wednesday, forcing out the eco-warrior whose mining crackdown was backed by the president but led to demands of her removal by mine