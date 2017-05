** State Bank of India falls as much as 3.2 pct

** HDFC Bank's base rate cut aimed at getting SBI's 20 pct market share in loan and deposits - analysts

** HDFC Bank currently has 5 pct market share in loan and deposits, analysts add

** Price leadership in cutting its benchmark lending rate by an aggressive 35 bp will likely accelerate its market share gains - Credit Suisse

** The rate move is a marked deviation as SBI has usually been the prime mover; strengthens argument of HDFC Bank's aggression towards market and wallet share gain - Jefferies

** Base rate cut reports spark NIM worries (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)