BRIEF-Janusz Piela acquires 13.8 pct stake in Intersport Polska
* Janusz Piela buys 13.80 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 1 Weifu High-technology Group Co Ltd
* Says has bought back shares worth at 129.2 million yuan ($20.30 million) as of Aug 31
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EyjlQC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MILAN, May 4 Italian luxury sportscar maker Ferrari reported a better-than-expected 36 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday and confirmed its full-year guidance, lifting shares up more than 3 percent.