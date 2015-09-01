** Morgan Stanley reduces 12-month target prices for MSCI EM , Asia-Pacific Ex Japan, China substantially (bit.ly/1Q5A5j6)

** Expects EM ROE to trough around 10 pct, below the level in 2008/09

** FII sales, valuations have been raising hopes emerging Asia near bottom

** Morgan Stanley says EM, Asia Ex Japan valuations are near trough, but will stay low for a while given weak fundamentals, ongoing earnings recession and lack of policy catalyst

** Recommends investors raise weightings for Japan amid ongoing weakness; Topix target unchanged at 1,740

** Says yen weakness, likely supplementary budget and further easing by BoJ to help Japan stocks

** Topix up 5 pct YTD vs 14.1 pct fall in MSCI Asia Ex Japan in the same period

** Japan, New Zealand only major markets in Asia-Pacific which saw earning upgrades in last 90 days - StarMine (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)