BRIEF-GF Securities to issue up to 6.0 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($870.22 million) 3-year bonds
Sept 1 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says board approves to use 20 percent of its net assets as of end-July to invest in equities
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UjlIgY
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($870.22 million) 3-year bonds
* Le Pen implied election favourite had secret offshore account