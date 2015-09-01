** India VIX jumps 20 pct, heading toward its highest close since May 2014

** VIX at levels last seen during European sovereign debt crisis of 2011

** Similar peaks were marked ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing in as India's prime minister in May 2014 and when Modi was anointed as BJP's PM candidate in Sept.2013

** Fear gauge jumped 64 pct on Aug.24, marking its biggest one-day gain ever

** Redemptions, continued foreign investor sales and aggressive base rate cut by HDFC Bank weighs

** India: vulnerable to oil exporters, USD peg led redemptions

** Brokers slash India's targets citing delay in earnings recovery while its GDP growth slowed by more than expected in the quarter to June

