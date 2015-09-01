BRIEF-BASF India March-qtr profit falls 46 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 787.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income 12.53 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2quYUS0) Further company coverage:
** India VIX jumps 20 pct, heading toward its highest close since May 2014
** VIX at levels last seen during European sovereign debt crisis of 2011
** Similar peaks were marked ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing in as India's prime minister in May 2014 and when Modi was anointed as BJP's PM candidate in Sept.2013
** Fear gauge jumped 64 pct on Aug.24, marking its biggest one-day gain ever
** Redemptions, continued foreign investor sales and aggressive base rate cut by HDFC Bank weighs
** India: vulnerable to oil exporters, USD peg led redemptions
** Brokers slash India's targets citing delay in earnings recovery while its GDP growth slowed by more than expected in the quarter to June
* Fingerprint Cards disappoints (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)