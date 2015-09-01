BRIEF-M&C: Q1 net result of M&C SpA swings to loss of EUR 0.1 mln
* Q1 M&C SpA net loss 109,000 euros ($119,158.80) versus profit 81,000 euros a year ago
Sept 1 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says board approves to contribute about 1.75 billion yuan ($275.03 million) to special account set up by China Securities Finance Corp
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UoYfG1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3630 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
