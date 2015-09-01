UPDATE 3-SocGen to pay $1.1 billion to end Libyan wealth fund row
* SocGen reports Q1 net income down 19 pct (Releads, adds CEO comments, details, share price)
Sept 1 CBS Sports
* CBS Sports to stream expanded schedule of NFL on CBS coverage for regular & postseason games
* All of NFL on CBS games that will be streamed live will be available online and on OTT devices for free with no authentication required Source text (cbsprt.co/1EAuJLO)
* SocGen reports Q1 net income down 19 pct (Releads, adds CEO comments, details, share price)
* Consumer credit growth weakens over 12 months, rises in March (Combines separate stories)