** State Bank of India down 2.45 pct, Punjab National Bank down 1.67 pct, Bank of India down 1.26 pct

** Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued draft guidelines on Tuesday asking banks to calculate their base lending rates on the basis of the marginal cost of funds instead of the current practice of average cost

** State run banks earnings are more sensitive to new base rate guidelines; may push banks to lower rates more than earlier - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

** Adds banks with a low share of CASA and a higher share of base rate-linked loans may be impacted more

** Says HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank to see less margin pressure, government banks could see greater impact on margins (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)