** ASOS down c.3.6 pct & top loser on AIM's retail index after Nick Robertson, the founder of the British online fashion retailer, steps down as CEO after 15 yrs at the helm

** Robertson seen as driving force behind co

** One trader says some fears that Robertson's departure could see him trimming his stake in the company creating an overhang for the stock

** ASOS issued three profit warnings last year due to currency swings and higher investment needs

** Co says Robertson will be replaced at the top by current COO Nick Beighton

** Stock up 16 pct YTD against c.11 pct gain in wider FTSE AIM Retail index