UPDATE 2-China's Li visits Apple supplier Foxconn after CEO's White House trip
* Foxconn says Li-Gou meeting private (Adds Foxconn comment on Li's visit paragraph 7)
(Adds details on potential placings)
** ASOS down c.3.6 pct & top loser on AIM's retail index after Nick Robertson, the founder of the British online fashion retailer, steps down as CEO after 15 yrs at the helm
** Robertson seen as driving force behind co
** One trader says some fears that Robertson's departure could see him trimming his stake in the company creating an overhang for the stock
** ASOS issued three profit warnings last year due to currency swings and higher investment needs
** Co says Robertson will be replaced at the top by current COO Nick Beighton
** Stock up 16 pct YTD against c.11 pct gain in wider FTSE AIM Retail index (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: alasdair.pal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Foxconn says Li-Gou meeting private (Adds Foxconn comment on Li's visit paragraph 7)
JAKARTA, May 10 Indonesia's retail sales in March grew 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a faster pace than in February, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday.