UPDATE 2-China's Li visits Apple supplier Foxconn after CEO's White House trip
* Foxconn says Li-Gou meeting private (Adds Foxconn comment on Li's visit paragraph 7)
** Engineering co Diploma down c.4.4 pct in hefty volumes, 2nd top loser on the FTSE-250 index & heading towards sharpest one-day fall in nearly 4 mnths
** Co says currency hedging contracts to expire next year and be replaced by more expensive ones, next FY's oper margins to be impacted
** Diploma's hit from movement of Australian dollar and Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar so far have been largely mitigated by existing hedges
** Likely to see 2016 consensus downgrades, RBC Capital Markets writes in a note
** Engineering firms have suffered large losses over past two years, as strength of pound & recently the dollar have eaten into profits
** Numis says FX headwinds have worsened in H2; Slashes 2015 EPS forecast by 5 pct to 36.8p & 2016 by 9 pct to 39.0p
** Stock is top loser on among peers on FTSE's industrial index with more than twice the 30-day daily avg volume traded in first 30 mins
** Co, a maker of industrial wiring systems and components, supplies engine-repair gadgets for Formula 1 cars & (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
JAKARTA, May 10 Indonesia's retail sales in March grew 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a faster pace than in February, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday.