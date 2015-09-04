** FIIs have net sold nearly $3 bln in Indian equities over the past 4 weeks as the EM rout catches up

** But the continued bleeding in EM funds, where India still remains the biggest "overweight" position by far, combined with a weakening rupee and rich valuations relative to earnings growth has meant offshore investors are on the retreat

** Over the past few months domestic institutions, particularly local mutual funds, have stepped in to buy the dips

** But this week's dip in Indian equities suggests that FIIs will continue to trump local participation in the market and that risks are skewed towards more weakness

** A lack of progress on reforms and yet another sluggish earnings season had already darkened the outlook early last month

** India's Nifty fell 4 pct this week and closed at 2015 lows

** Banks, where FII ownership is highest at an estimated $65 bln according to SEBI, underperformed along with autos and infrastructure

** MSCI India still outperforming EM for the year. Chart: link.reuters.com/gus55w