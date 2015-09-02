** Redefine International, property co focused on
the UK and German markets, up 2.8 pct & top gainer on London's
midcap index after co disposes off remaining stake in a
non-core asset
** The UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sells entire
remaining stake in Australia-listed property fund manager
Cromwell Property Group via accelerated bookbuilding
** UK REITs rationalising portfolios since last year,
striking deals for non-core assets at premiums in buoyant market
& using regional expertise to pick-up under priced assets where
value can be driven
** Cromwell sale at discount of 3.85 pct to market fetches
Redefine 172.8 million Australian dollars ($121.3 million)
** Australia-listed Cromwell flat, but nearly half of daily
avg volume traded through since open
** REITs secure & non-volatile stocks as they pay out c.90
pct of earnings to shareholders
($1 = 1.4245 Australian dollars)
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)