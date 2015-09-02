** Luxury senior homes operator's shares rise as
much as 113 pct to a record high of C$18.70
** BayBridge Seniors Housing Inc, owned by Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan Board, will take Amica private for C$578 million
** The C$18.75 per share cash offer is a premium of 113
percent to Amica's Tuesday close
** Vancouver-based Amica operates 26 luxury seniors
residential properties in Canada, while BayBridge Seniors
Housing owns and operates 35 senior living communities in Canada
and six in the United States
** 5 of 6 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 1
"hold"; median PT C$8.88
** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen 25 pct this year