Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** FIIs sold index futures worth 17.9 bln rupees ($270.17 mln) on Wednesday, marking their biggest one day sales in nearly 1-1/2 week
** Create short position in NSE index and NSE bank index futures
** NSE bank index futures add nearly 40 pct in open positions since August expiry
** Continued worries over bad loans, new base rate guidelines and HDFC Bank's aggressive rate cut led to recent falls in bank shares
** A negative close would mean higher chances of further falls, Akshata Deshmukh derivatives strategist at Dolat Capital Market Pvt Ltd said
($1 = 66.2550 Indian rupees)
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees