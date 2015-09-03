** FIIs sold index futures worth 17.9 bln rupees ($270.17 mln) on Wednesday, marking their biggest one day sales in nearly 1-1/2 week

** Create short position in NSE index and NSE bank index futures

** NSE bank index futures add nearly 40 pct in open positions since August expiry

** Continued worries over bad loans, new base rate guidelines and HDFC Bank's aggressive rate cut led to recent falls in bank shares

** A negative close would mean higher chances of further falls, Akshata Deshmukh derivatives strategist at Dolat Capital Market Pvt Ltd said

($1 = 66.2550 Indian rupees) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)