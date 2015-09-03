Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Ambuja Cements gains 3.6 pct; among top large cap gainers on BSE
** Nomura upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral"
** Says current valuations are reasonable in context of net cash balance sheet and strong franchise
** Adds company would be key beneficiary of pick up in non-south regions of India
** Stock has 16 buy, 10 hold and 17 sell ratings - Eikon data
** Trades at EV/EBITDA of 12.2x vs 10.8x of rivals - Eikon data (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees