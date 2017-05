** Addition and upgrades in FTSE index series gain

(bit.ly/1IMeVQV)

** China's Inner Mongolia Baotou up 3.2 pct, Zhejiang Zheneng up 5.2 pct, Power Construction Corp of China jumps 5.7 pct

** In India, DLF up 5 pct, Britannia up 2.3 pct, Tata Motors up 1.8 pct

** Japan' Toto up 2.9 pct, Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings up 1.9 pct

** Korea's Samsung Electronics gains 2.6 pct, Hanmi Science up 1.6 pct, Hanssem gains 1 pct

** Changes in constituents will take place after markets close on Sept.18 - FTSE (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)