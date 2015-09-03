** Emami shares rise as much as 6.25 pct adding to Wednesday's 3.9 pct gain

** FTSE upgrades Emami to the midcap segment of the FTSE global equity index series

** HSBC on Monday initiated coverage with a "buy" rating, target price of 1500 rupees, earlier this week

** Says Emami's core brands Navratna, Zandu, Fair & Handsome and Boroplus dominate their market segments; growth story isn't fully priced into the stock

** Adds Emami trades at 8 pct discount to industry leader Hindustan Unilever

** Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 5 have a strong buy, 7 have a buy, 9 have a hold and 5 have a sell rating on the stock - Eikon data