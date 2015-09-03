Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Amtek Auto slumps 35 pct marking its lowest intraday level since Feb.2001
** Stock had registered 3 daily falls of over 25 pct in the month of August
** Also, group company Castex Technologies has been hitting daily lower limit in each session since July 13
** Stocks in pressure on continued worries over reports of liquidity issues at the company
** NSE to exclude Amtek from derivatives at Oct. series end
** Amtek Auto's debt/equity ratio of about 1.5x is among the highest for auto component makers across emerging economies in Asia Pacific, according to StarMine
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees