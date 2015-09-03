** Amtek Auto slumps 35 pct marking its lowest intraday level since Feb.2001

** Stock had registered 3 daily falls of over 25 pct in the month of August

** Also, group company Castex Technologies has been hitting daily lower limit in each session since July 13

** Stocks in pressure on continued worries over reports of liquidity issues at the company

** NSE to exclude Amtek from derivatives at Oct. series end

** Amtek Auto's debt/equity ratio of about 1.5x is among the highest for auto component makers across emerging economies in Asia Pacific, according to StarMine

