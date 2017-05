** Arvind gains 2 pct vs 1 pct fall in NSE index

** Credit Suisse starts at "outperform"

** Says Arvind is a 'go-to' partner for international brands

** Adds the scope for growth for large brands, better use of capital and assets should fuel its financials

** Stock has 10 buy and 2 hold ratings - Eikon data (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)