** Historical falls suggest Asia ex Japan is might be close to bottom amid expected rate hike by Fed in Sept. and China's slowdown

** Asia ex Japan usually bottoms 1 month before or two months after Fed rate hike - Credit Suisse analysts Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik say

** MSCI Asia Ex Japan index performance on Fed hikes (bit.ly/1LP0dxb)

** The index has fallen by 25 pct from the highs in the current episode versus 21-25 pct corrections in 1994 and 2004

** MSCI Asia Ex Japan fell almost 28 pct from its April high and is still down 26 pct from that peak

** FII capitulation, valuations already supporting the hopes emerging Asia is near bottom

** P/B has dropped to 1.45x lowest in nearly 3 years - DataStream (bit.ly/1U7JvAn)

** Credit Suisse is underweight on defensives except telecom and is overweight on financials, cyclicals including tech stocks

** Asian shares weak ahead of U.S. jobs report, key determinant for Fed's rate decision on Sept.16-17

