US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
** Historical falls suggest Asia ex Japan is might be close to bottom amid expected rate hike by Fed in Sept. and China's slowdown
** Asia ex Japan usually bottoms 1 month before or two months after Fed rate hike - Credit Suisse analysts Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik say
** MSCI Asia Ex Japan index performance on Fed hikes (bit.ly/1LP0dxb)
** The index has fallen by 25 pct from the highs in the current episode versus 21-25 pct corrections in 1994 and 2004
** MSCI Asia Ex Japan fell almost 28 pct from its April high and is still down 26 pct from that peak
** FII capitulation, valuations already supporting the hopes emerging Asia is near bottom
** P/B has dropped to 1.45x lowest in nearly 3 years - DataStream (bit.ly/1U7JvAn)
** Credit Suisse is underweight on defensives except telecom and is overweight on financials, cyclicals including tech stocks
** Asian shares weak ahead of U.S. jobs report, key determinant for Fed's rate decision on Sept.16-17
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)