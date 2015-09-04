Sept 4 Nissan Motor Co Ltd's North America unit said it would recall about 300,000 vehicles in the United States and 28,000 vehicles in Canada to adjust a console panel.

The affected vehicles have a console trim panel that may catch the driver's shoe and potentially impede smooth pedal operation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on its website. (1.usa.gov/1gTUbLb)

Nissan North America is expected to begin the recall by mid-October, the U.S. vehicle safety regulator said.

"We have had an accident with injury related to this issue," Nissan North America spokesman Steve Yaeger said on Friday.

The recall would affect model years 2012-2015 Nissan Versa Sedan, 2014-2015 Versa Note and 2014-2015 Micra vehicles, Nissan said.

