Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Sept: Dali Foods Group (China) - $1.5 bn SEHK IPO. BAML, MS

** Sept: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche

** Sept: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC

** Sept: Huarong Asset Management (China) - $3 bln SEHK IPO. GS, HSBC, Citigroup, ICBC, CICC

** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank

** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche

** Oct: China Reinsurance (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. CICC, HSBC, UBS

** Oct: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China) - $500 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS

** Oct: Coffee Day Enterprises IPO-CODE.BO (India) - $176 mln IPO. Citigroup, Kotak, Morgan Stanley, Axis, Edelweiss, Yes Bank

** Dec: Amata VN IPO-AMATAV.BK (Thailand) - $140 mln SET IPO; OSK, SCB

** Everbright Securities has raised Rmb8bn (US$1.26bn) from a private placement of 489m shares to seven investors (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)