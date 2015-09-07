Sept 7 Hundsun Technologies Inc

* Says regulator punishes unit Hangzhou Hang Seng Network Technology Services Ltd and relevant persons in charge by confiscating 132.9 million yuan ($20.88 million) worth of earnings and imposing a fine of 398.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OpxorE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3661 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)