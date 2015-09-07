BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Hundsun Technologies Inc
* Says regulator punishes unit Hangzhou Hang Seng Network Technology Services Ltd and relevant persons in charge by confiscating 132.9 million yuan ($20.88 million) worth of earnings and imposing a fine of 398.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OpxorE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3661 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
LONDON, May 8 A woman who accused former Fox News presenter Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment in the United States called on Britain on Monday to block Fox's owner Rupert Murdoch from taking full control of Britain's pay-TV group Sky .