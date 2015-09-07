BRIEF-Union Bank sees bad loans falling in 2017/18
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
** Korea's Samsung Electronics falls 1.3 pct; rival Apple Inc will announce its new iPhone on Sept.9
** Apple's suppliers fall in Taiwan. Semiconductor Manufacturing Co falls 2 pct, Largan Precision down 3.9 pct
** Also, India's Infosys is 1.2 pct lower
** Separately, Galaxy Entertainment falls 3.1 pct on continued worries over falling revenues
** Jakarta Composite index down 2 pct t be come worst performer in Asia Pacific for the day, after rupiah hits over 17 year low
** Astra International slumps 4.8 pct, Telkom Indonesia down 3.4 pct, P Gas Negara slumps 11.43 pct
** However, FII sales, historical falls, valuations suggest Asia ex Japan close to bottom
** Among gainers Ping An Insurance H shares gain 4 pct on better P/B vs A shares; Samsung SDS jumps 5.8 pct on plans to acquire stake in SECUi Corp
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to open)