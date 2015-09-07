BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Wanda Cinema Line Corp
* Says August box office revenue up 35.0 percent y/y at 470 million yuan ($73.82 million)
* Says Jan-Aug box office revenue up 43.4 percent y/y at 4.07 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M4T5Qn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3669 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's auto exports rose 16.1 percent in April compared was the same month a year earlier, and output was up 3.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.