BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Largan Precision Co Ltd
* Says August sales at T$5.3 billion ($162.25 million), up 33.9 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.6650 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's auto exports rose 16.1 percent in April compared was the same month a year earlier, and output was up 3.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.