BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 1.6 billion yuan ($251.32 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PW7tYY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3663 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's auto exports rose 16.1 percent in April compared was the same month a year earlier, and output was up 3.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.