BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Coal India shares falls 2.5 pct on offtake worries
** Company's operational performance has improved materially over last eight months but lacks support from power sector demand - Ambit
** Says FY16 offtake estimates might be at risk if electricity boards' financing issues are not resolved and power demand does not pick up in second half of FY16
** Monthly production has missed target for four consecutive months since April
** Government's plan to sell 10 pct stake also weighs (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.