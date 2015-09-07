** Coal India shares falls 2.5 pct on offtake worries

** Company's operational performance has improved materially over last eight months but lacks support from power sector demand - Ambit

** Says FY16 offtake estimates might be at risk if electricity boards' financing issues are not resolved and power demand does not pick up in second half of FY16

** Monthly production has missed target for four consecutive months since April

** Government's plan to sell 10 pct stake also weighs (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)