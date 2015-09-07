BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Kaiser China Holding Co Ltd
* Says to acquire Youkia (Sichuan) Network Technology Co for 1.22 billion yuan ($191.68 million) via cash, share issue
* Says to raise up to 621 million yuan to fund acquisition, replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LSV9rC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3649 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's auto exports rose 16.1 percent in April compared was the same month a year earlier, and output was up 3.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.