** Elder Pharmaceuticals shares fall 6 pct

** Company on Saturday said it is facing severe financial crunch and consequently the audit for the financial year ended June 30, 2015 has been delayed

** Says senior employees including junior and subordinate staff have resigned

** Co says in the process of completing audit as early as possible; will submit the audited financial results in due course of time

** Elder Pharma's shares have fallen 18.7 pct this year

(RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)