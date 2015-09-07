BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Elder Pharmaceuticals shares fall 6 pct
** Company on Saturday said it is facing severe financial crunch and consequently the audit for the financial year ended June 30, 2015 has been delayed
** Says senior employees including junior and subordinate staff have resigned
** Co says in the process of completing audit as early as possible; will submit the audited financial results in due course of time
** Elder Pharma's shares have fallen 18.7 pct this year
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.