** Maruti Suzuki India shares gain 1 pct compared to 0.4 pct fall in the NSE index

** The Economic Times reports Maruti may start production at new Gujarat plant earlier than expected

** Auto maker targetting start in Jan.2017, not May 2017, ET reports citing five people aware of matter

** Also, stock looks close to being oversold on daily charts with 14-day RSI at 38 and prices near lower Bollinger band