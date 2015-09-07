BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Chongqing Jianshe Motorcycle Co Ltd
* Says sold 45,977 motorcycles in August, down 26.5 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QjERK3
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's auto exports rose 16.1 percent in April compared was the same month a year earlier, and output was up 3.2 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said on Monday.