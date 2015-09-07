** British publisher Pearson up c.2 pct & top
gainer on the E300 media index after two brokerages
upgrade the stock
** Investec raises to "add" citing sector underperformance &
says dividend yield is good
** Pearson dividend yield about twice that of peer median as
per Reuters data
** Kepler Cheuvreux raises to "buy" from "hold after
carrying out case study that shows solid market share
performance & says shorter-term risks appear manageable
** Co, hurting as academic budgets in Britain and the U.S.
have been squeezed by cash-strapped governments, in July guided
towards first increase in FY earnings since 2011
** Kepler Cheuvreux hikes TP to 1400p from 1300p based on
higher-than-expected proceeds from recent sales of the FT and
The Economist
** 9 of 22 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 8
"hold" and 5 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 1300p
