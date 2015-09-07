BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Sept 7 Yongyou Network Technology Co Ltd
* Says it and unit plan to boost payment technology firm's registered capital by 100 million yuan ($15.70 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UBXObl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
LONDON, May 8 A woman who accused former Fox News presenter Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment in the United States called on Britain on Monday to block Fox's owner Rupert Murdoch from taking full control of Britain's pay-TV group Sky .