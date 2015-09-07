BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Wuxi Little Swan Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement with the Walt Disney Co (China) to use Disney characters and labels in products
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hPtLR4
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
* Changed brand name of its Garrett Replacement and Performance Aftermarket Turbochargers to Honeywell Garrett Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: