** Online fashion retailer Boohoo.com up 6.6 pct in
strong volumes & top gainer on the FTSE retail index
after a magazine for private investors puts its
weight behind the stock
** Investors Chronicle says on Friday that fashion retail an
ideal sector for investors' money due to ongoing consumer
recovery & names Boohoo its pick over peer ASOS
on valuation alone bit.ly/1K1bsU0
** Retail investors doing some shopping on back of report,
one trader says
** Boohoo on fwd P/E ratio of 25.1x vs ASOS at 52.3x
** Stock, hammered after a profit warning in January (-23%
YTD), on track for strongest one-day gain in 2 mths
** Boohoo joined market early in 2014 & up to Friday's close
trading at 39 pct discount to 50p float price
** Co designs, sources, markets and sells own-brand
clothing, shoes and accessories online to a core market of 16-24
year-old consumers in Britain and globally
