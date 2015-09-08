BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Goldman Sachs downgrades Amara Raja Batteries to "neutral" from "buy" citing limited upside post recent outperformance
** Says the market has largely priced in the strong growth outlook over FY15-18
** Removes the stock from Asia Pacific buy list; Stock up 12.8 pct YTD compared to 8.7 pct fall in NSE index
** Stock has 14 buy, 7 hold and 1 sell rating - Eikon data
** Separately, company on Sept 4 informed it passed a resolution among other for agreement with Mangal Industries, a related party, for sales of products worth upto 6 bln rupees per year
** The bank also maintains "sell" on rival Exide Industries citing competition and inefficient capital allocation
