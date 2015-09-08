** Goldman Sachs downgrades Amara Raja Batteries to "neutral" from "buy" citing limited upside post recent outperformance

** Says the market has largely priced in the strong growth outlook over FY15-18

** Removes the stock from Asia Pacific buy list; Stock up 12.8 pct YTD compared to 8.7 pct fall in NSE index

** Stock has 14 buy, 7 hold and 1 sell rating - Eikon data

** Separately, company on Sept 4 informed it passed a resolution among other for agreement with Mangal Industries, a related party, for sales of products worth upto 6 bln rupees per year

** The bank also maintains "sell" on rival Exide Industries citing competition and inefficient capital allocation

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)