** Citi upgrades NTPC to "buy" from "neutral"

** Cites capacity additions, improving and assured ROE, low valuations, no regulatory uncertainty till FY19 as key reasons for the upgrade

** NTPC trades at P/B of 1.04 vs 1.4x of rivals - Eikon data

** Stock has 20 buy, 9 hold and 5 sell ratings - Eikon data

** Stock down 14.9 pct YTD compared to 8.7 pct fall in the NSE index

** However, government's plan to sell stake in the company widely expected to remain as key overhang on the stock (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)