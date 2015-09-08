BRIEF-Target to test a next-day essentials delivery service in Minneapolis area
* Target plans to test a next-day essentials delivery service in the minneapolis area Source text - http://bit.ly/2pVzSum Further company coverage:
Sept 8 Edifier Technology
* Says signs framework agreement with Alibaba's unit Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co Ltd on intelligence cloud service
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JQaSXT
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Target plans to test a next-day essentials delivery service in the minneapolis area Source text - http://bit.ly/2pVzSum Further company coverage:
May 8 Top U.S. chicken companies Tyson Foods Inc and Pilgrim's Pride Corp said on Monday that Florida's attorney general sought information from them regarding a probe into possible anticompetitive behavior, widening a legal review into chicken pricing.