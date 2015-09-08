** Traders expect strong support at 7,500 for NSE index

** Traders cite high open positions for put options at strike price of 7,500 for NSE

** Broader NSE index up 0.4 pct after hitting session low of 7,539.50, lowest since July 2014

** Volatility index sideways, since hitting levels last seen during European sovereign debt crisis of 2011 over last few weeks

** Sales by foreign investors have also slowed down substantially

** Foreign investors sold shares worth $123.65 million on Monday compared to $168.33 million on Friday, exchange data shows

** Also, India's BSE index close to erasing gains since Modi came to power (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)