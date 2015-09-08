BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** Traders expect strong support at 7,500 for NSE index
** Traders cite high open positions for put options at strike price of 7,500 for NSE
** Broader NSE index up 0.4 pct after hitting session low of 7,539.50, lowest since July 2014
** Volatility index sideways, since hitting levels last seen during European sovereign debt crisis of 2011 over last few weeks
** Sales by foreign investors have also slowed down substantially
** Foreign investors sold shares worth $123.65 million on Monday compared to $168.33 million on Friday, exchange data shows
** Also, India's BSE index close to erasing gains since Modi came to power (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.