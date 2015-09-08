** Wipro Ltd gains 1.4 pct on reports its hiring top executives from rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd to spruce up its infrastructure management services (IMS) business

** Some of the recent hires from TCS include - Dave Chopra, Ankur Prakash, David D'Lima and current Wipro COO Abid Ali Neemuchwala - media reports and company filings

** About $250 bln worth of deals are coming up for renewal in the next three years with significant chunk in IMS - analysts say, citing data from outsourcing advisory firm ISG

** Wipro already gets about a third of its revenue from IMS - analysts

** A Wipro spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, while a TCS spokeswoman declined to comment