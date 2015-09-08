BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cements hits 7-1/2-month high; to evaluate potential merger with ACC
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
** JSW Energy is up 8.19 percent, making it the best performer on the BSE 500 index
** Heads towards biggest single day gain since Dec.2014
** Company is set to buy Jaiprakash Power thermal power plant - source
** A spokeswoman for the Jaiprakash group declined comment, saying they would issue a statement later on Tuesday
** Company has cash and short term investment of 17.2 bln rupees - Eikon data
** Of the 26 analysts that track the stock 12 analysts recommend a 'Buy', 8 recommend a hold and 6 recommend a 'sell' (RM: tripti.kalro.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd jump as much as 9.1 pct to their highest since Sept 21, 2016
May 5 Indian shares ended lower on Friday as banking stocks declined on profit-booking after the government tweaked rules to help tackle accumulated bad loans that are choking new credit and hurting economic growth.