** JSW Energy is up 8.19 percent, making it the best performer on the BSE 500 index

** Heads towards biggest single day gain since Dec.2014

** Company is set to buy Jaiprakash Power thermal power plant - source

** A spokeswoman for the Jaiprakash group declined comment, saying they would issue a statement later on Tuesday

** Company has cash and short term investment of 17.2 bln rupees - Eikon data

** Of the 26 analysts that track the stock 12 analysts recommend a 'Buy', 8 recommend a hold and 6 recommend a 'sell'