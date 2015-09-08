BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates appoints Robert Foye as president, North America & LATAM
* Robert Foye, currently president & MD Asia and Europe, assumes role of president, North America & LATAM, effective 1 January 2018
Sept 8 SDIC Essence Holdings Co Ltd
* Says unit essence securities posts 240.5 million yuan ($37.80 million) net profit in August
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KBliOC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3627 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Robert Foye, currently president & MD Asia and Europe, assumes role of president, North America & LATAM, effective 1 January 2018
* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: